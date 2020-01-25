What makes Pemberton a great/tough place to do business? Let the Village know by Jan 31 (new extended deadline)

via https://www.pemberton.ca/government/news/post/have-your-say-business-retention-expansion-questionnaire
The Village of Pemberton is in the process of creating an Economic Development Strategy and Action Plan.
The Strategy and Action Plan will identify ways of creating alternate revenue sources outside of taxation while creating an environment favourable to retaining current and attracting new and diverse investment, increasing local employment and building a robust and sustainable community.
To inform the Village Strategy, the Village is conducting a Business Retention and Expansion Study, and is also seeking input on internal and external strengths and weaknesses impacting economic development.
(2) Gauge the workforce needs of our local businesses;
(3) Identify challenges that impact our local businesses; and
(4) Encourage an open dialogue between our businesses and local government.
What will the Business Retention and Expansion Study do?
Your input via the Business Retention and Expansion Questionnaire will give valuable insight into the current business climate within the Village of Pemberton and will:
- Identify opportunities for building capacity within the community and strengthen relationships between organizations
- Identify the positive and challenging attributes of the community as a place to do business
- Identify concerns and issues of individual businesses
- Collect business and market data to support economic development planning
To that end there is an online questionnaire for businesses to be accessed here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/pembertonstudy
Be sure to complete the questionnaire by January 31, 2019.
Questions? Contact Jill Brooksbank, Sr. Communications & Grants Coordinator at 604.894.6135 x230 or jbrooksbank@pemberton.ca.