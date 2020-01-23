Chamber seeks paid Executive Director

As the leader of the Pemberton & District Chamber of Commerce, the Executive Director (ED) is responsible for overseeing strategic planning and execution of the associated work plan. The Executive Director works in collaboration with community leaders provides non-partisan representation of the Chamber membership and the business community.

As the organizations’ leader the ED oversees the management of Chamber staff, volunteers and contractors, directs the day-to-day operation of the Chamber, Visitor/Business Information Centers including: Marketing, Public Relations, Human Resources, Financials, Project and Special Event Management.

The ED also prepares for and attends all Board meetings and assumes full responsibility for chamber policies and regulations.

Overview

Position: Executive Director of the Pemberton and District Chamber of Commerce

Executive Director of the Pemberton and District Chamber of Commerce Reporting to: Pemberton + District Board of Directors

Pemberton + District Board of Directors Schedule: Temporary Part-time (20 hours per week – one year fixed term contract)

Temporary Part-time (20 hours per week – one year fixed term contract) Salary: $25 – $30 per hour

$25 – $30 per hour Start date: To be confirmed

To be confirmed Location: Pemberton area, work from home

Qualifications:

Post-secondary degree in business administration, communications, marketing, economic development, public policy or related field

Minimum 3 years’ work within Chamber or equivalent environment at a senior level

Minimum 3 years’ experience working with a Board of Directors in a senior capacity

Demonstrated organizational, entrepreneurial, leadership and management ability

Demonstrated issues management experience

Experience in economic development

Experience in staff management

Excellent oral, written, facilitation and interpersonal communication skills

Knowledge of Pemberton area an asset

Drivers license and access to a vehicle required

Areas of Authority:

The Executive Director holds the key leadership position in the organization. Under the authority of the Board of Directors (the Board), the Executive Director assumes complete responsibility for carrying out assigned policies and accomplishing strategic goals. The Executive Director has the authority to direct the implementation of the organization’s programs and services, and is responsible for managing all staff and volunteers.

Summary of Responsibilities:

Directs the achievement of the Board’s strategic goals and vision Directs the day-to-day operation of the Chamber Oversees the operation of the Pemberton and District Visitor Centre and associated services Implements policy Hires, delegates, supervises, evaluates and releases staff Attends all Board meetings and is an ex-officio member of all committees Acts as a consultant to the Board and its committees

Remuneration & Contract Details

Term : The annual Executive Director position is a 12-month fixed contract.

: The annual Executive Director position is a 12-month fixed contract. Hourly Rate : Position will be paid $25-$30/hour for 20 hours/week depending on experience, with the possibility of renewal annually.

: Position will be paid $25-$30/hour for 20 hours/week depending on experience, with the possibility of renewal annually. Work Expectations: The Executive Director will be expected to work from home using their own laptop, cell phone, car.

Application Details