Is Pemberton a bike commuter town?Provide input (and enjoy a film) tonight at the Library as the Village hosts “Pedal Pemberton”

The Village of Pemberton needs your input on improving commuter cycling in Pemberton.

Your input will shape the final Cycling Network Plan, a Plan that establishes a long-term vision for cycling in the Village, including identifying the bicycle network and focusing on maintenance, end-of-trip facilities, education and awareness. The Plan will also enable the Village to access capital funding to improve our cycling infrastructure.

Ways to Have Your Say:

Cycling Network Movie Night @ the Pemberton Library

Tuesday, January 21st @ 7pm

Learn about and provide feedback on the draft Cycling Network Plan and a screening of “The Ride of your Life”(30 mins). Directed by film maker Graeme Meiklejohn and premiered at Crankworx 2019, this film follows 8 friends who head north on a 11 day, 2517.37 km ride with little more than the lycra on their backs, the credit cards in their pockets, and the need to find out: How far can we go?

Doors Open: 6:45pm | Movie Screening: 7pm | Open house: 7:30pm to 8:30pm

For us, bikes are life. They steal our money and reward our souls. They introduce us to our best friends. They expose our weaknesses and reveal our strengths. They’re an analogue compass for an organic world. We wouldn’t be going anywhere without the friggin’ things. So, on May 25, 2019, 10 friends head north on a 10 day, 2200km ride with little more than the lycra on our backs, the credit cards in our pockets, and the need to find out: “How far can we go?” We’re in for the ride of our lives.

Can’t make the movie night? Don’t Fret!

A copy of the draft and a survey will be available January 27th at www.pemberton.ca and on the Village of Pemberton Facebook page.