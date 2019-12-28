Raven Backcountry Festival launches Feb 7-8, raising funds for Lisa Korthals Memorial Bursary

Well, the funnest new local instagram account is now live: https://www.instagram.com/ravenbackcountryfest/

Here’s the backstory, via press release from the local crew putting it together.

Tourism Pemberton hosts inaugural Raven Backcountry Festival presented by Pemberton Valley Lodge in support of the Lisa Korthals Memorial Bursary

Tourism Pemberton is proud to announce the inaugural Raven Backcountry Festival presented by Pemberton Valley Lodge on February 7 – 8, 2020. This new winter sports festival aims to shine a light on the terrain and community that help make backcountry skiing, split boarding and snowmobiling in this region world class.

“The mountains around Pemberton have provided endless adventure for many locals and world- renowned athletes over the years and we are pleased to provide an event for this to be celebrated.” said Andy Meeker of Tourism Pemberton

The inaugural weekend will open with a social at Big Sky Golf Club. There will be guest presentations from renowned local athletes including Kye Peterson, Tatum Monod, Logan and Eric Pehota and Darryl Treadway who will share images and stories of the Pemberton Backcountry.

Saturday will feature a range of clinics aimed at providing backcountry education and inspiration for beginner to advanced skiers, splitboarders and snowmobilers. The clinics are hosted by Altus Mountain Guides, Broken Boundary Adventures, Blackcomb Heli and Extremely Canadian.

The Raven Après will take place on Saturday evening at Big Sky Golf Club. Along with live music from local band Big Mountain Rhythm there will also be a silent auction on site featuring amazing products from many of the event sponsors.

A portion of every ticket sold, along with the silent auction revenue will be donated to the Lisa Korthals Memorial Bursary. The bursary helps fund education costs for aspiring female guides. Lisa was a well-loved local guide who inspired many in Pemberton and beyond.

Tourism Pemberton is grateful for the support of all the sponsors who are helping make this inaugural event possible including Pemberton Valley Lodge, Yeti, Arc’teryx, Blackcomb Helicopters, Broken Boundary Adventures, Altus Guides, Extremely Canadian, Pemberton Brewing Co, Pemberton Distillery, The Beer Farmers, Big Sky Golf, Kye Shapes Skis, Cheetah Factory Racing, Foon Skis, Whistler Heli Skiing and Whistler Jet Boating.