No one is too small to make a difference

When you’re the pebble, all you know is the trajectory you’re experiencing – arcing through the air, landing in the water, sinking to the bottom. You are so far beneath the surface, you don’t see the ripples. But they’re there. Who knows what they’ll do. Don’t refuse to soar, because you aren’t convinced the ripples will be worth the effort. Just trust the magic of cause and effect and the mystery of not knowing, and be like these two students from Pemberton Secondary School who initiated an incredible #actofkindness project called Toonies for Toys. Their campaign raised $102.60 for the Sea to Sky Community Services Christmas Hampers.

Thanks for tagging us, Pemberton Secondary School. Love to share stories like this…

and PS just because Christmas 2019 is now in our rear window, doesn’t mean people don’t still need love.