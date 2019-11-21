The Secret – a poem by Denise Levertov

Every so often, I try to clean up my phone… I go through the photo gallery and delete all the stuff that takes up so much room that the ancient (by iPhone standards) artefact will stop making clunking sounds when it powers up… but for some reason, when I get to all the little screenshots of quotes and snatches of poems and juicy things I stumbled upon on instagram, I can’t delete them. I haven’t fully absorbed them yet. I probably never will, and yet, they remain, tantalizing clues. One day, I will read one and understand it fully and the secret will be revealed. I think that’s what I secretly hope. I heard someone speak of this poem this morning, as I was driving, and thought, oh, yes, that’s it exactly.

The Secret