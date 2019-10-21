Sea to Sky Strings Orchestra at the Pemberton Library

Shared from the Facebook event, hosted by the Pemberton and District Public Library:

Join us on Thurday October 24th at 7:00 pm for a special evening with the Sea to Sky String Orchestra at the Pemberton Library.
The Sea to Sky Strings Orchestra features musicians from Pemberton, Whistler and Squamish on violin, viola and cello. Dedicated to sharing their love of classical music, the Orchestra features Vivaldi, Mozart, Bach and so many others. They have performed at concerts, fundraisers, galas and special events throughout the corridor for the past five years.
Space is limited so registration is required to attend this performance!

https://www.facebook.com/events/490102451545373/?ti=cl

