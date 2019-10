Today was my first time digging for cedar roots or ákwal̓micw. First you give an offering if you have any, then say to the tree that you are only going to take what you need, and thank you tree and thank you Creator. Ross lent me antlers to use for digging the old way. I had fun! Which is good because when working with cedar you have to be in good spirits. Here are some photos from my learning that I shared on Instagram.

