Local Band The Spiritual Warriors nominated for 4 Awards

The Spiritual Warriors are a Lil’wat/Pemberton band. With Leroy Joe and his daughter Daisy both doing vocals, and Rich Doucet, Mike Rowe, and Tim Lall. Using reggae beats and lyrics in Ucwalmícwts, Lil’wat traditional language, they create songs that are inspiring and upbeat. They are on their way to Niagara Falls, New York for the ceremony.

You can support this band by voting on the Native American music Awards, or purchasing their new album which is available on iTunes and Spotify.

Check out my current favourite song:

This Is Our Song (Idle No More)

