Don’t miss this opening reception! And check out Levi’s artwork at the Pemberton Public Library along with this biography and information about the mini show.

Opening Reception –

Opening Reception –

AFTER THE BLAST: The Art of Levi Nelson

Having a place in both Indigenous and non-Indigenous cultures growing up, Levi Nelson shares his compelling perspective on the impacts of colonization, influenced by both cultural traditions and pop culture. From profound insights to wry humour, Levi’s images have a lasting impact on the viewer.

Levi’s first solo show, “After the Blast”, will guide visitors on a journey through the metaphorical world of what happened to the aboriginal people of this country after first contact; surviving near genocide, indifference, and at last assimilation.

Opening Reception:

— November 7, 2019 | 7-10pm

— The Gallery at Maury Young Arts Centre

— All ages, Cash bar, Free admission, everyone welcome!

— The evening will include an official welcome from Líl̓wat Nation Gélpcal Chief Ashley Joseph, an introduction to the work by the artist, delicious hors d’oeuvres and music by DJ Andor Tari.

EXHIBIT DATES:

— November 7 – December 29, 2019 | Open Daily, Free admission, everyone welcome!

LEVI NELSON, OUR FALL FOR ARTS 2019 ARTS SCENE COVER ARTIST:

READ OUR ARTIST CONVERSATION WITH LEVI NELSON:

We got a chance to chat with Levi to find out more about his art, what inspires him and how his cultural background influences him:

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Levi Nelson is an emerging and very talented, insightful artist from the Lil’wat Nation, whose traditional territory extends from Rubble Creek, through Whistler, Green Lake, Pemberton, Mt. Currie, and all the way to the far end of Lillooet lake. Svpyan, is his traditional name, translating to “The Younger One.” He lives and paints his surroundings as he instinctively feels; One foot fully engaged in the traditions of his Lil’wat heritage, and the other toe dipped in the education system of his fourth year at the Emily Carr University of Art + Design; working towards his BFA.

Levi Nelson makes art that speaks to many people on different levels, as he says, “The Disney cartoon of Snow White, or Bambi is just as much a part of my life and youth as the Deer song or the Woman’s Warrior song of my people, or China Lily Soya Sauce on my fish and rice, I was just a small boy from an Indian reserve who had the gall to shoot for the stars, and I see them shining so brightly at this very moment, Kukstumulhcacw nkwilsten (thank you creator).”

FIND OUT MORE:

