Spo7ez Table at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre

On November 9 the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre is hosting a very special dinner. Below is a couple of excerpts from the SLCC blog and the link for the Facebook event, the blog post with a Q&A, and where to buy the tickets and more information.

23 Oct A Q&A with SLCC’s In-House Catering Department – what to expect at Spo7ez Table

“By blending medicinal ingredients into the menu, we elevate the dining experience by adding a deeper connection and appreciation to the land that diners can see from their seats in the Great Hall.”

“Prior to being seated, guests will be honoured with a welcome song and feast blessing by our Cultural Sharing team dressed in regalia. At the tables, each guest will have a menu card that shares cultural information, including language, about key ingredients they are about to taste. At the end of the meal, our Cultural Sharing team will share a farewell song as a thank you for dining Indigenous at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre.”

