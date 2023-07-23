Community care is the care you didn’t know you needed

Having just written about health care, I was inspired to revisit this lovely post from one of my favourite yogis, owner of Village Yoga, Raelene Hodgson. Back in early July, she posted, “My neighbours knew I was on the single-parent train again this week and took P berry picking so I could go to a @villageyogapemby class (all.by.myself.) 😭.

Community care is lots of things, but I’ve heard it best described as,“the care you didn’t know you needed.” And I think we all need more of this kind of care.

So who’s down to leave the self-riotous, toxic self-care rhetoric in the dust with disposable straws and snuggle each other’s babies? (And ask ourselves what colonial BS made us think it’s reasonable idea to reconcile the exhaustions of parenting in isolation with a 5min mindfulness app and sleepy time tea… and like, a lot of other hard questions 😉😬🤓😅).”

That would be me. Totally down. Bring me your babies. I will snuggle them. My grew so fast!



