We share this with gratitude from the Lil’wat Nation twitter account.

Áma sn̓án̓atcw | Good Morning,

The Ucwalmícwts word of the day is “Spring”!

Please see http://Firstvoices.com and listen to the pronunciation and more!

https://firstvoices.com/explore/FV/Workspaces/Data/St%CC%95%C3%A1t%CC%95imc/Lil’wat/L%C3%ADl%CC%93wat/learn/words/7fb9455c-e737-449d-8c1f-d227a7acf913…

Kúkwstum̓ckal̓ap | Thank you