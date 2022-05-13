The highs, the lows
&
all the way arounds.
Riding so high
she can
barely see the ground.
To the too highs, too lows
&
too many times around.
Hiding in the low
she’s
no where to be found.
*
Originally published on The Wellness Almanac blog. Link below.
https://thewellnessalmanac.com/2022/05/11/in-the-low/
Published by loisfay
Life Journal. Words "of present time" take on the sharpness of an emotion, til we write them in to manageable existences and release them.
