The highs, the lows

&

all the way arounds.

Riding so high

she can

barely see the ground.

To the too highs, too lows

&

too many times around.

Hiding in the low

she’s

no where to be found.

*

Originally published on The Wellness Almanac blog. Link below.

https://thewellnessalmanac.com/2022/05/11/in-the-low/