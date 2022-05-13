IN THE LOW

The highs, the lows

&

all the way arounds.

Riding so high
she can
barely see the ground.

To the too highs, too lows

&

too many times around.

Hiding in the low
she’s
no where to be found.

*

Originally published on The Wellness Almanac blog. Link below.

https://thewellnessalmanac.com/2022/05/11/in-the-low/

Published by loisfay

Life Journal. Words "of present time" take on the sharpness of an emotion, til we write them in to manageable existences and release them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s