Spel̓kúmtn Community Forest Virtual Public Information Session, Thursday April 21 5:30 – 6:30

On Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 – 6:30, zoom in to the Spel̓kúmtn Community Forest Information Session and hear about this community forest initiative.

Representatives from Líl̓wat Nation, the Village of Pemberton and Líl̓wat Forestry Ventures will present the proposed five-year harvesting plan for the Spel̓kúmtn Community Forest. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask the questions and provide feedback.

Advanced registration not required. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89541525418

For more information about Spel̓kúmtn Community Forest, please visit: the https://lilwat.ca/bus…/spel%cc%93kumtn-community-forest-2/

