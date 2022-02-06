You are my new hero. I was recently a victim if cruelty regarding my vulnerability as a compromised senior. I had a business iwner close his door in my face while saying don’t come back. Since then I’ve been on a similar crusade as you to bring awereness to encourage people to keep their humanity intact. Cruel isn’t cool.
I am no stranger to being embarrassed.
When I was a toddler, I shit all over a playground slide and forever earned the nickname Paigey-Poo. I’ve accidently bit my dentist’s finger, multiple times. And just last week, I thought I was muted on a Zoom call when in fact, the rest of the meeting attendees were listening to me sing my way through Encanto’s soundtrack.
But never have I been as embarrassed as I am now, as an Albertan, as a Canadian.
Collectively, I think we are all burnt-out – from anger, negative news, the pandemic and also Wordle – seriously, please stop tweeting about that game. Life hasn’t been easy or felt normal in a very long time, and regardless of your personal views, I think this is something everyone can agree on.
But I also think we need to take a pause here and address the…
View original post 934 more words
One thought on “Let’s update our definition of freedom￼”
You are my new hero. I too am on a crusade to bring humanity back to those who’ve lost touch with themselves & their compassion. This cruelty is as bad as the virus & could lead to a very serious situation down the road. Freedom, I belive, is a state of mind. I have fluctuated from feeling like a prisoner to feeling like I’m cloistered in a retreat. Moving into a cloistered state is a choice. It’s time for a humanity movement!