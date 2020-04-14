Kol̲i7úsa i Sqw̓élapa (6th moon)

Kol̲i7úsa i Sqw̓élapa (6th moon)

Hello, Amanda Rose here. I will be doing some posts this week focusing on being sensitive to the energies we have been having. Although I will be focusing on the positive I want to acknowledge that this is a strange and difficult time.

This photo was taken from my window during the full moon, the 6th moon in the calendar I am following. The name of this time is Kol̲i7úsa i Sqw̓élapa and can be interpreted as “a sudden appearance of leaves” in the Lil’wat language.

-Did you ever feel those moon beams?

Gently guiding our leaves to the surface

All that was beneath

Rising and drinking in that wild light

It’s always been there-

I’ve started my first gardening experience. Once you start gardening you really get connected to this beautiful community that is humble, and generous 🌱

I’m learning about the beautiful indigenous plants that love this land and grow naturally, but might benefit from some loving care and attention too 💚

Kúkstumkacwkalap, thank you all for your dedication to this community, whatever form that takes ☀️