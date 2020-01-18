T̓ánam̓ten in Libra and last Quarter Phase

T̓ánam̓ten in Libra, creating order, spending time with good friends, and creating beauty in our environment, and last quarter phase, good releasing energy 🌬️

Libra is a sign that brings balance to its environment. Slowly I am finding clarity on path and my place in this world. Where do I fit in? How much am I willing to compromise in order to survive and to contribute in the various communities I am a part of? I think I’m a pretty strange person and some questions I pose to people, like I don’t like working 9-5 and why do I have to pay bills? Lately I’ve been dreaming of ways I can do work that I love and value, and not have to feel… tired. Tired of routine, and professionalism. I admire those who are wild, and hard working physically and spiritually. Here’s a little something I wrote on the bus that attempts to express these thoughts I’ve shared.

I identify as a wild womxn

A spirit womxn

Born into a world that I can’t fit myself into

And I wasn’t given the opportunity to be trained to live the life I seek

So now that I see that

I will search for those opportunities

And I will do what I can to learn on my own

I am wild, and I want to be free.

Kúkstum̓ckál̓ap, thank you to all for reading my strange ramblings